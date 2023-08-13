Kerala govt nod to start work on Kakkanad metro station

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The delay in starting construction work of the metro station at Kakkanad Junction has been resolved with the state government giving permission to start the work. Ever since the KMRL decided to construct a station at Kakkanad Junction questions were raised about the safety and privacy of the inmates of the children’s home situated nearby.

The order issued by Santhosh Kumar V T, Additional Secretary, however, directed the KMRL to carry out the construction only after ensuring the safety of the children’s home near the site.

As per the order, KMRL will be allowed to acquire only 13.92 cents of land for the station, and no windows should be erected on the metro station facing the children’s home.

“The construction of the new underground water tank at the home has to be completed before starting the construction work on the metro station. Along with this, the construction of a 17-ft-high boundary wall between the proposed metro station and home has to be completed,” the order reads.

The order also directed the KMRL to maintain the existing entrance gate as it is, and only relocate the security cabin.

Meanwhile, a meeting convened by district collector NSK Umesh, the other day, directed the police to ensure patrolling on the premises until the completion of the metro station work. “PWD has been designated as the nodal agency to monitor the work. The collector also directed KMRL to ensure the safety of the children’s home,” said a revenue officer.

