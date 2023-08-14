Home Cities Kochi

Cops crack down on drug users in Kochi: 38 booked under NDPS Act

On Saturday 38 cases were booked for consumption of alcohol in public spaces, while four auto-rickshaw drivers were booked for driving under the influence.

Published: 14th August 2023 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2023 07:16 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With murder cases involving drug users on the rise, police have intensified night patrols in different parts of the city. During a combing drive on Saturday night, officers apprehended 38 persons under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, along with 408 drunken drivers.

Another 38 cases were booked for consumption of alcohol in public spaces. Cops also booked four auto-rickshaw drivers for driving under the influence. Police Commissioner A Akbar had hinted at steps to eradicate drug abuse when he assumed charge the other day. 

“The combing drive in the city has been strengthened to apprehend drug users and also identify rash driving at night. We conducted the combing after sealing the city limits,” said S Sasidharan, DCP. 

