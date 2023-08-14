Festive fragrance in the air as Kerala flower farmers look to add to cheer

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Onam has arrived, and with it comes the demand for flowers. However, this time, residents of the Ernakulam district have the opportunity to use locally grown flowers to create flower carpets at their homes, rather than relying on flowers brought in from neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Over the past four years, the area under flower cultivation in the district has expanded significantly. This shift has prompted the local agricultural offices to consider entering markets beyond the district.

“We have achieved self-sufficiency in meeting the local demand for flowers in the district,” said Raihana K C, the assistant principal agriculture officer of Ernakulam. She noted that flower cultivation is now taking place across various agriculture blocks in the district.

Leading the list of flower cultivation are the Paravur, Kalamassery, and Njarakkal blocks. “Chittatukara, under the Paravur Block, has around two hectares of land dedicated to flower cultivation,” revealed Jaya Maria Sebastian, agriculture officer for Chittatukara. “In previous years, Chendamangalam and certain other areas were known for higher production. However, this year, Chittatukara has outperformed them,” she added.

Sindhu Joseph, assistant director of agriculture at the Vyttila agriculture block office, said large-scale cultivation in the block is concentrated in Trippunithura, Maradu, and certain areas of Vyttila. She emphasised that flower cultivation is specifically tailored for the Onam season.

The commonly cultivated flower variety in the district is marigold, with orange and yellow being the predominant colours. However, a few farmers grow the white variety of marigolds, though the demand for yellow flowers surpasses that of orange, said Jaya.

K K Vijayan from Thuthiyoor in Kakkanad said the yellow variety of flowers commands a higher price compared to the orange variety. He said while the orange variety sells for `200 per kg, the yellow variety fetches around `300 per kg. “The flowers receive the highest prices from Atham onwards. Initially a vegetable farmer, I ventured into flower cultivation to reduce our dependence on neighbouring states for flowers during the Onam festival,” he shared.

