Kalamassery initiative seeking to be model for cooperative farming

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kalamassery is preparing the stage for an organic festive season. Under the leadership of Industries Minister P Rajeeve, the ‘Krishiku Oppam Kalamassery’ initiative is expected to create a model for cooperative farming in the state.

The programme has the potential to transform agricultural practices in the region,” said Vijayan M P, project coordinator. “It aims to increase agricultural productivity and revenue generation, thereby improving the socio-economic conditions of farmers in the region. Over 1,000 acres of land are utilised for farming in the constituency, with around 4,000 farmers being part of the initiative,” he said.

“We are yet to count the harvest. Vegetables including yam, potato, snake guard, beans, pumpkin, brinjal, and fruits such as robusta banana, plantain banana, etc, are being harvested in huge quantities,” Vijayan said. The programme also supports farmers financially. “We aim to provide all the required facilities. Inspired by the success of the Palliyakkal Service Cooperative Bank, 17 cooperative banks and organisations have come together to launch the initiative,” said Vijayan, former secretary of Palliyakkal Service Cooperative Bank.

Zubaida Efthiker started terrace farming of tomato, chilly, okra, ridge guard, amaranth, and lime a couple of years ago. “Ahead of Onam, I harvested some vegetables on my terrace for personal use. The minister’s initiative to promote farming has been very helpful. Through the self-help group, seeds of various vegetables were made available,” said Zubaida. “This season, I have some extra harvest, which will be distributed among neighbours,” she added.

Ansar, a member of the Manjaly Service Cooperative Bank, has cultivated more than 10 vegetables on three acres of land. Sajil and Manaf also joined him and started farming on a larger scale with the initiative’s support “The agriculture festival organised as a part of ‘Krishiku Oppam Kalamassery’ will be held from August 20 to 27 at various locations in Kalamassery,” said Vijayan.

