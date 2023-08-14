Papal delegate offers Unified Mass at Cochin University Church

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The papal delegate Archbishop Mar Cyril Vasil offered the Synod-approved Unified Mass at St John’s University Church, Kalamassery, on Sunday. Vicar Fr Joshi Pathuva and over 300 parishioners attended the mass. Mar Vasil expressed surprise over the presence of such a large number of believers early in the morning to take part in the Divine Liturgy.

“This is proof of the loyalty of the faithful to the Church, the Pope and the Council of Bishops. A small, misunderstood group opposes the Church. But I hope that soon they will realise the truth and return to the fellowship of the Church,” said Mar Vasil. On Saturday, he had visited the Bishop’s House, St. Mary’s Basilica and St George Forane Church at Edappally.

