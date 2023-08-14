Vietjet launches direct flights between Kochi and Ho Chi Minh city

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Budget airline Vietjet inaugurated direct flights from Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on Saturday. This launch has further bolstered the airport’s connectivity to Southeast Asian destinations, bringing the total number of monthly flights to 45.

The launching ceremony was graced by Jay L Lingeswara, vice president of commercials at Vietjet, who expressed heartfelt gratitude for the enthusiastic response from passengers hailing from both nations. “The fact that the inaugural flights on this momentous day operated at full capacity speaks volumes about the burgeoning demand for direct connectivity between Kochi and Vietnam. I am also highly optimistic about expanding this connectivity by introducing additional flights from various cities in Vietnam to the Kochi route. This move will undoubtedly foster stronger ties and facilitate seamless travel,” Lingeswara commented.

The direct flight service, identified as VJ1811, is set to operate four days a week - specifically on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. Departing from Ho Chi Minh City at 7:20 PM, the flight’s estimated arrival at Kochi airport is 10:50 PM. The return flight, VJ1812, will take off from Kochi at 11:50 PM, touching down in Ho Chi Minh City at 6:40 AM.

This service marks a significant historical milestone for CIAL, as it establishes the very first direct air link between Kerala and Vietnam. This connection is poised to provide a substantial avenue for both business and leisure travel. Moreover, this new addition seamlessly complements CIAL’s existing flight services to diverse Southeast Asian destinations. This expansion augments the airport’s connectivity, firmly establishing its status as a pivotal hub for international travel.

In the fiscal year 2022–23, CIAL handled a total of 89.82 lakh passengers, underscoring its unwavering commitment to delivering excellence in passenger services. With an ambitious goal to surpass the one crore passenger milestone within the current financial year, CIAL continues to assert its position as the third-highest in the country for international passenger traffic.

