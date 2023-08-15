Bharat bustling

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As India celebrates its 77th Independence Day, the usual humdrum of city life gives way to a wave of patriotism. Nowhere is this more profound than on the streets, which are adorned with the saffron, white, and green of the Tricolour.

TNIE embarked on a journey through the city to capture the patriotic zeitgeist that spans generations. We witnessed children eagerly clutching miniature flags, their faces beaming with pride. People adorning their two-wheelers with the Tricolour, or were busy picking flags from the market.

In contrast, there were nomadic vendors, including children, selling the national flag on the streets as part of their arduous journey to survive. The fluttering Tricolour captures the indomitable spirit of a rising nation. It is also a reminder of a freedom struggle many underprivileged Indians continue to wage on. It’s a reminder for all of us to strive together for a brighter Bharat.

KOCHI: As India celebrates its 77th Independence Day, the usual humdrum of city life gives way to a wave of patriotism. Nowhere is this more profound than on the streets, which are adorned with the saffron, white, and green of the Tricolour. TNIE embarked on a journey through the city to capture the patriotic zeitgeist that spans generations. We witnessed children eagerly clutching miniature flags, their faces beaming with pride. People adorning their two-wheelers with the Tricolour, or were busy picking flags from the market. In contrast, there were nomadic vendors, including children, selling the national flag on the streets as part of their arduous journey to survive. The fluttering Tricolour captures the indomitable spirit of a rising nation. It is also a reminder of a freedom struggle many underprivileged Indians continue to wage on. It’s a reminder for all of us to strive together for a brighter Bharat. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });