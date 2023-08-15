Home Cities Kochi

Bharat bustling

There were nomadic vendors, including children, selling the national flag on the streets as part of their arduous journey to survive.

Published: 15th August 2023 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2023 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Kindergarten students of Sacred Heart CMI Public School, Thevara, take part in an Independence Day procession. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As India celebrates its 77th Independence Day, the usual humdrum of city life gives way to a wave of patriotism. Nowhere is this more profound than on the streets, which are adorned with the saffron, white, and green of the Tricolour. 

TNIE embarked on a journey through the city to capture the patriotic zeitgeist that spans generations. We witnessed children eagerly clutching miniature flags, their faces beaming with pride. People adorning their two-wheelers with the Tricolour, or were busy picking flags from the market. 

In contrast, there were nomadic vendors, including children, selling the national flag on the streets as part of their arduous journey to survive. The fluttering Tricolour captures the indomitable spirit of a rising nation. It is also a reminder of a freedom struggle many underprivileged Indians continue to wage on. It’s a reminder for all of us to strive together for a brighter Bharat. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian flagIndependence Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp