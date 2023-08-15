Chef Pillai helps two Manipur natives start life afresh in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Seeing the unnaturally gloomy face of the three-time best employee at the Restaurant Chef Pillai (RCP) in Kochi, general manager Charles asked for the reason. But he never anticipated hearing the heartbreaking story of Sushmitha, a native of Manipur.

Sushmita joined RCP around seven months ago. In Manipur, where racial violence has been simmering since May 3, her mother, Ibemchan Devi, and sister Sarfi Devi were facing difficulties. She has been deeply hurt as her family members were having a harrowing time back home for the past three months.

After hearing the sad plight of the family, Chef Suresh Pillai decided to help Sushmita and took the initiative to bring her mother and sister to Kerala. Landing safely in Kerala, Ibemchan and Sarfi did not want to sit idle at home. They know only Manipuri and are not comfortable in English or Hindi. Yet, they wanted to contribute as much as they can. After an interview, the mother joined as an assistant and Sarfi as a trainee chef in the restaurant.

“I had the opportunity to meet them recently, and honestly, their smiles made my day,” said Chef Pillai, in a social media post.

“Sometimes you don’t realise that you have the power to make people’s lives better, and moments like this make it clear and worthwhile,” said Pillai.

The family of three is now working together at the RCP Kochi Kitchen. In a few weeks, they learnt the job and are hopeful about the future.

