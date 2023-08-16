Home Cities Kochi

Builder fined for cheating buyer in Kochi

Galaxy Homes Private Ltd, Kochi had promised the complainant that they had all valid permits for constructing nine floors and that he would get a bank loan without any issues.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a construction firm to pay an amount of Rs 2.85 lakh for trying to cheat a customer by selling a flat constructed without permission.

The commission comprising president D B Binu, members V Ramachandran and Sreevidhya T N ordered Galaxy Homes Private Ltd, Kochi, to pay the amount after finding a deficiency in service and unfair trade practices.  Jeko Antony, a resident of Thykoodam, Vyttila, booked a flat in Galaxy Crest and paid an amount of Rs 25,000 as a booking fee on June 8, 2017. He later paid Rs 7 lakh. 

The company promised the complainant that they had all valid permits for constructing nine floors and that he would get a bank loan without any issues. However, the company did not have a valid building permit for the eighth floor. The complainant asked the company to refund the advance amount, and the company agreed to return it.

They returned Rs 5,000,00 but failed to pay the remaining Rs 2,25,000. The commission directed to refund the complainant an amount of Rs 2,25,000 along with 9.5 per cent interest from  August 1, 2017, till the date of realisation. Besides, the construction company shall pay the complainant a sum of Rs 50,000 as compensation and Rs 10,000 towards the cost of the proceedings, said the order.

