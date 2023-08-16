Teacher by day, dancer by night

Neil J Kanatt By

Express News Service

KOCHI: They say never to sail on two boats, as it’s a recipe for failure. Yet, we’ve all witnessed individuals defying convention and juggling dual careers, albeit with limited success. Only a select few manage to excel in both realms. One such is Bony Mathew.

By day, he works as an assistant professor of commerce at Sacred Heart (SH) College, Thevara. Once he gets off work, Bony, who is a renowned dancer and choreographer, unleashes his passion for dancing until the early hours of the next day. Then, it’s back to the chalkboard, in professor mode, with the weight of upcoming performances and choreography assignments temporarily forgotten.

“When I commit to something, I give it my all,” Bony says, addressing the question of how he effectively manages two thriving careers. “I ensure there’s no overlap,” he adds. Bony’s journey into the arts commenced when he was 8, with music lessons at Kalabhavan. However, by the age of 10, his heart had shifted towards dance.

His first brush with the limelight came at 16 when he participated in an ensemble performance at the 10th Asianet Film Awards. This milestone introduced him to the world of actor-dancer Vineeth, who became his mentor. Their collaboration blossomed, marked by countless joint performances.

Simultaneously, Bony ventured into choreography, joining forces with Amrita TV’s ‘Super Dancer’ and dancer Ramzan. Despite his artistic pursuits, Bony felt a pull towards furthering his education. After completing his graduation from SH College, Thevara, he pursued an MBA at Cusat. This saw a slight lull in his performing schedule, though he recalls how he found time for everything.

“I was performing on the eve of exams,” Bony says with a smile. A brief stint in the corporate world left him unsatisfied, prompting him to pursue an MCom degree, eventually embarking on a teaching career. He spent five years teaching at BCM College in Kottayam, commuting daily from Kochi. His tenure at Sacred Heart began in 2018.

Meanwhile, he was a regular performer at high-profile events on almost all major television channels, including his extended 5 season stint at Mazhavil Manorama’s ‘D 4 Dance’. He also conducted Bollywood Kathak workshops in China on a regular basis and also appeared on Chinese television. Laurels and awards, too, followed.

“The night before the COVID lockdown, I was performing alongside Vineethettan,” he recollects. The pandemic unexpectedly afforded Bony time, prompting him to initiate online semi-classical dance training alongside his virtual college lectures.

As restrictions eased, he adeptly balanced both commitments while international engagements, including dance workshops in Dubai and Moscow, beckoned. “I’ve been teaching commerce for a decade now, so I don’t need to worry too much about it anymore since I’m now used to the subject,” he says. “So now I’ve got more confidence that I can move both sides of my professional life forward together with ease.”

