Books and beyond at  Ernakulam Public Library

KOCHI: It is very easy to overlook this unassuming building in the heart of Kochi. It neither boasts the architectural brilliance of a heritage establishment nor the aesthetically pleasing mirages that one is

often served with their cake at a coffee shop.

Yet, the Ernakulam Public Library, established in 1870, has weathered the passage of time, and a fair share of cynicism. Hundreds still snake through its narrow stairwell every day, lured by either the love for books or the warm sanctuary that a library’s hallowed halls unfailingly provide.

On the day TNIE paid a visit, we didn’t have to brave the stairwell to catch a glimpse of its strong following. Despite the afternoon heat, the public reading room on the ground floor was packed with readers, from the typical upper-middle-class grandpa in a crisp white shirt and dhoti to a trouser-clad migrant worker from a nearby shop.

They all were poring over various newspapers and magazines and, in the process, slaying the idea that everything print is dead or dying. The assumption that today’s youngsters are not taken to books as before, too, is put to rest two floors up. Among the many who thronged the library floor were several 20-somethings, disappearing behind the shelves only to reappear with a book or two in hand.

History, mystery, fantasy, classics, reference material… each shelf has its patrons.

Spirited outreach programmes

According to K P Ajith Kumar, the library secretary, the establishment has seen an uptick in member activity in recent years, especially after the pandemic. However, he also admits that though the record books show a membership count of over 13,000, only about 8,000 are active accounts.

“We are behind in our purging of the inactive accounts. That said, we take our membership programme seriously. In fact, we have rolled out many outreach programmes in recent months,” Ajith says.

Indeed, the library has been quite successful in bringing a lot of old members into its fold again by relaxing its rules and policies, and overlooking late fees or erasing them altogether. It has also kept up with the times by embracing online options to enable readers to renew or reserve books.

That’s not all. Of late, the library has also capitalised on its footing as a centre of intellectual exchange to arrange a number of illuminating discussions encompassing books, films, and more in a bid to lure new members.

“Last month, we held a tribute session on Milan Kundera, just days after his passing,” says the librarian, Priya K Peter. According to her, each event, open to the public, sees 70-80 people in attendance.

The rapidity with which these programmes are executed is noteworthy. Perhaps what exemplifies this best is the tribute ceremony the library arranged just a day after the recent passing of celebrated film director Siddique. With quality speakers paying a fitting homage to the late filmmaker, the event saw an impressive turnout.

More campaigns on the anvil

This socio-cultural vantage point that the library enjoys of late and the adequate utilisation of digital tools have helped bolster its records with the addition of 1,700 new members in recent months.

Heartened by this success, the library is excited about more campaigns on the anvil, such as organising fora for women and poetry. “The library’s strategic location makes it ideal to hold events easily, effectively,” says Ajith.

“We also hope to rekindle interest in our Film Society by holding more screenings. We hope to convert the members-only reading room during evening hours for this purpose. We plan to kickstart the initiative in September.” These are only temporary measures, Ajith adds.

The library committee is keen on seeing a new building come up on the adjacent plot. Though the plan was green-lighted years ago, it got stalled after a group objected to razing the over-100-year-old library building. They argue that it is a ‘heritage’ structure.

Development pangs

“We love to turn the library into so much more, even include a cafe space. But it’s not possible,” says Ajith. “The only limitations of the library are those it inherited and the pangs of development taking place around it.” He has a point. The lack of space that now constricts the library is because some of its walls are made of limestone, rendering upgrades impossible.

The city’s unrestrained growth in the past few decades, coupled with the indifference of city administrators, has also robbed the establishment of much-needed breathing space to be the cultural space it intends to be.

There seems to be a perception problem, too. Some readers narrated to TNIE the difficulties they face to find a parking spot during visits to the library. This was despite the establishment having ample parking space nearby.

This is not readily apparent to those who approach the library from Convent Road. It is common to see several patrons leaving their two-wheelers on the sidewalk, thus blocking it. The entrance to the library’s parking space is on the narrow TD Road. A ‘Pay and Park’ board misleads people; even many members are unaware of this free facility.

Notwithstanding these imperfections, the Ernakulam Public Library, the oldest public library in Kerala, remains a cherished haven with a perennial stream of supporters. With over two lakh books, it is a reservoir of knowledge, a portal to new worlds, and a tome of the city’s cultural history.

TNIE suggests

Our engagement with some of the library members has revealed that one of the major pain points is the inconvenience of frequent drop-ins to renew and reserve books. While it is true that the library has introduced online methods to combat this and even set up satellite counters, at High Court, GCDA and Infopark – their underutilisation implies that these alone would not suffice. In this context, it would be great if there is a collection facility to deposit books at any metro station.

These could then be pooled together and taken back to the library on select days. Not only would this further augment the establishment’s accessibility among the public but also ensure that it can make inroads past the city radius, especially outer Tripunithura and the Edappally-Aluva stretch. After all, reading on the metro is all the rave these days.

Despite the afternoon heat, the public reading room on the ground floor was packed with readers, from the typical upper-middle-class grandpa in a crisp white shirt and dhoti to a trouser-clad migrant worker from a nearby shop. They all were poring over various newspapers and magazines and, in the process, slaying the idea that everything print is dead or dying. The assumption that today's youngsters are not taken to books as before, too, is put to rest two floors up. Among the many who thronged the library floor were several 20-somethings, disappearing behind the shelves only to reappear with a book or two in hand. History, mystery, fantasy, classics, reference material… each shelf has its patrons. Spirited outreach programmes According to K P Ajith Kumar, the library secretary, the establishment has seen an uptick in member activity in recent years, especially after the pandemic. 