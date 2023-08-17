Contract carriages to end Infopark Kakkanad staff travel woes 

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Employees of Infopark Kakkanad can now enjoy a stress-free journey to their offices as their transportation problems are going to be a thing of the past. Kleen Smart Bus Ltd, a public limited non-government company that has mostly private bus owners as shareholders is getting ready to start contract carriage services to Infopark from different locations.

The service that will primarily benefit daily office-goers of Infopark will be available from Angamaly, Kodungalloor, Muvattupuzha, Perumbavoor, and Cherthala. From Thursday onward, the service will be offered on a trial basis between Kodungalloor and Infopark. Owing to lack of sufficient public transport facilities for Infopark employees, a large number of them are depending on carpooling facilities.

“Our service will start from Thursday onward from Infopark to Kodungalloor. But in the coming days, we will provide reserved travel facilities towards Aluva, Angamaly, Perumbavoor, Muvattupuzha, and Kothamangalam. If we have more passengers to other places, we can start services to those areas as well. The services will be available from Monday to Friday,” said B J Antony, managing director and retired senior deputy transport commissioner.

At present, a 25-seater bus will be provided, but bigger buses will be launched once the number of passengers goes up.

Meanwhile, the timing of the bus has been scheduled as per the demand of the employees. “All stage carriages, which will start from different locations, are scheduled to reach Infopark by 8.45 AM. In the evening, the buses will leave for various destinations by 6 PM,” he said.

He said the travel fare will be in the range of Rs 110 to Rs 150. “Now the employees are spending almost the same amount to reach the office daily. While some of them depend on carpooling facilities, many depend on their own vehicles. This not only creates traffic issues in the area but also de-motivates the public transport system. Through this effort, we are trying to promote the public transport system,” Antony added.

He said techies can book passes after logging on to the Onedi app.

The passengers can book seats on a daily or weekly basis. “The passes are non-transferable and should only be used by the pass holder as they carry the traveller’s photograph and name. The pass will have its validity, including the start and end dates. Unused trips will not be carried forward,” he said.

