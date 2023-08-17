Kochi Corporation to study Bhumi Green’s capacity to handle biomining

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sounding cautious ahead of handing the Brahmapuram biomining tender to Bhumi Green Energy, the city corporation has decided to send a team of experts to visit the firm that put in the lowest bid to ensure its eligibility for the project.

“As decided by the council, a panel comprising officials of Kerala Solid Waste Management Project, Suchitwa Mission and engineers of the corporation will visit the Pune-based firm to ensure whether it has the wherewithal to handle biomining. The panel will submit a report within 15 days,” said Mayor M Anilkumar at the council meeting held on Wednesday.

He directed the corporation secretary to seek another 15 days’ extension from the Kerala High Court to finalise the tender.

The council also decided to set up two black soldier fly (BSF) larvae plants in Brahmapuram to treat biowaste. The firms that were identified through an expression of interest will be allowed to set up plants on a pilot basis. Zigma Global Enviro Solutions Pvt Ltd, Fabbco-Food Waste Management and Total Solutions received administrative sanctions for the plants.

According to the proposal, two firms will be allowed to set up plants, each with a capacity of 50 tonnes per day. The mayor also said the plants will be an interim arrangement until the BPCL’s bio-CNG project comes up.

