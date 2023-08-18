Archbishop Cyril Vasil sets August 20 as final date of implementation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The stalemate over the implementation of the Synodal decision on the mode of celebration of the Holy Mass continues with the papal delegate sending a letter to all priests of the Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly instructing them to implement Unified Holy Mass with effect from August 20.

In the communique, Cyril Vasil hinted at disciplinary actions if there is non-compliance with the directive.

“Any disobedience to the order will be considered voluntary, personal and culpable disobedience to the Holy Father,” Vasil said in his letter.

He asked the priests who are unable to implement the directive due to physical impediments in the form of intimidation, physical violence, menaces and public disorders created by other persons, to not conduct any public celebration of the Holy Mass until a conducive situation emerges for the same.

He also directed the priests to read out the letter sent by Pope Francis dated March 25, 2022, to help the laity understand the will of the Holy Father regarding the implementation of the Holy Mass.

“Any disobedience to this order will be considered an act of impeding the right of the Pope to communicate with the people and this will be considered a serious delict which will invite canonical penal sanctions,” said Archbishop Vasil in his communication.

He also directed the priests to commemorate the legitimate hierarchs during the celebration of the Holy Mass. He warned of canonical punishments as prescribed in the Code of Canons of the Eastern Church if the directives are not followed.

