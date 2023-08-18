Citroen C3 Aircross: Bred in the wild, tamed for the streets

Lekshmi C Pillai By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Citroen, the over-100-year-old French automobile brand, is the latest entrant in the mid-size SUV market in India, one of the hotly-contested segments in the car market. Though the industry standard in this segment is 5-seater vehicles, Citroen hopes to go one-up over the others with their C3 Aircross, which boasts a 5+2-seater version. The company calls it 5+2 and not 7 because two seats on the third row can be folded and moved, thereby giving more space inside the vehicle. This is one of the most obvious highlights of the C3 Aircross. But we went to Mahabalipuram, Chennai, to look under the car’s hood, then inside it, and beyond to bring you all its details that aren’t as readily apparent. Read on…

Looks

The C3 Aircross has a very attractive body and shares much with its older sibling, the C3, but is longer and bigger. In fact, the iconic silhouette and imposing stance of the Aircross lends it the aggression of an SUV, while at the same time, the smooth, uninterrupted curves across the shoulders make it strikingly sophisticated like a sedan.

Elements like Dual-LED DRLs and 3D-effect rear tail lamps, too, add to its elegant design. Also noteworthy are the front grille – what perhaps differentiates Aircross from its smaller sibling at first glance, the plastic claddings that scale up its size and the 17-inch alloy wheels.

Insides

The main focus of the C3 Aircross, it seems, is space. More space means that it can accommodate seven passengers, two more than other vehicles in the mid-SUV segment. However, it does come at the expense of a few features. But ‘minimalism’ is the name of the game they have employed.

But that is not to say that the vehicle is without its flourishes. While boasting a non-frills experience, Aircross brings their A-game with a 26-centimetre HD touchscreen infotainment system and a 17.78-centimetre colour digital information cluster. This is further bolstered with access to 35 smart features with next-gen MyCitroen Connect.

The seats, too, are very comfortable, with the second row having slight variations depending on whether you seat five or seven passengers. In the former variant, there is a central armrest. What perhaps makes up for this deficit in the 7-seater variant is the fact that the seats can be reclined far enough to ensure comfortable journeys, no matter how long. The class-leading wheelbase of 2,671mm, ample leg room and headroom, too, add to the comforts.

The AC controls are manual. The roof-mounted blower ensures that even those seated on the third row also get their due share of the cooling wind. The boot space is 444 litres in the five-seater variant and 511 litres in the 5+2 variant (when two seats are folded).

Switches to the wind window glasses for the back row are placed on the console between the front seats. This is part of the many cost-cutting measures. Some other features that are absent in the C3 Aircross: Provision for a wireless charger, a sunroof, a 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, etc. Also, only two airbags are provided as of now. This will be changed as and when the rule of six airbags comes into force next year.

Engine

The C3 Aircross is a very smooth and cool performer. It is powered by a 110hp 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The company informs that the automatic model will be rolled out within six months. The electric C3 Aircross is also on the anvil.

For now, the vehicle boasts a fuel economy of 18.5kmpl, a 20-centimetre clearance, hill hold assist, precise steering, tireless engine-gearbox combo, comfortable suspension, well-cushioned seats, high-speed stability, etc. All these help one drive the vehicle in that quintessential ‘SUV spirit’.

While the engine is a very peppy one, an automatic gearbox would have made it more enjoyable. In any case, the C3 Aircross performs very well, even in off-road conditions. It gets 200mm of ground clearance, an approach angle of 20.5 degrees, and a departure angle of 25 degrees, which really helps.

Verdict

The C3 Aircross is a capable car, but not rich in features. It rides on utility and practicality. The car’s tuned steering and advanced Citroen suspension are designed to absorb every undulation so that we can enjoy adventures with utmost ease. Whatever the road condition, the C3 Aircross offers exceptional travel comfort. With price control efforts very evident, we expect to be priced as the ‘affordable midsize SUV’. The C3 Aircross is set for launch in September-October.

NEW RELEASES

Mercedes-Benz New GLC

Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India has launched the second generation of its mid-size luxury SUV, the New GLC. With numerous feature enhancements now offered as standard, new efficient engines, the latest generation NTG-7 telematics, and superior driving dynamics; the new GLC promises to continue its success story in India, making it both a highly desirable and practical luxury SUV. The New GLC comes with a powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a second-generation integrated starter generator (ISG) and a 48-volt mild hybrid system. It is also the first Mercedes-Benz SUV to get the latest generation of MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system. The luxury SUV will be offered with 2 powertrains: GLC 300 4MATIC (Petrol) and Diesel GLC 220d 4MATIC (Diesel). The GLC 300 is priced at Rs 73.5 lakhs and GLC 220d at Rs 74.5 lakhs (Prices all-India ex-showroom)

Mahindra Thar.e

Mahindra Electric Automobiles Limited (MEAL) has unveiled ‘Vision Thar.e’, an electric evolution of its legendary off-roader. It is a daring, distinct design transformation that continues to embody the spirit of Mahindra’s authentic SUV. The Thar.e boldly strides into the future on the INGLO-born electric platform, equipped with a cutting-edge high-performance AWD electric powertrain. Incorporating 50 per cent recycled PET and recyclable uncoated plastics, Thar. e’s construction showcases a sincere commitment to environmental stewardship. Featuring adaptable, modular, and swappable components, Thar. e also reflects an innovative approach to electric SUV construction.

TVS Jupiter ZX DRUM

TVS Motor Company has announced the launch of the all-new TVS Jupiter ZX Drum. It boasts TVS SmartXonnect TM Technology that offers riders an array of advanced features for an enhanced riding experience. With this, riders can benefit from a host of functionalities, such as the convenience of Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Voice Assist, Call and SMS alerts in the cluster. This cutting-edge technology enables riders to stay connected on the go, ensuring a seamless and convenient & safe journey. Additionally, the variant is equipped with a built-in mobile charger, empowering riders to charge their devices while on the move. The scooter comes in two vibrant colours, Starlight Blue and an exclusive new colour, Olive Gold.

