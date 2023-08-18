Heavy gaming thrill at a light bill in Kerala

Ameena Mehrin PH By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s good news for gaming enthusiasts and those who seek to explore the world of PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo without burning a hole in their pockets. Consider this: a PS5 for Rs 599. Buying a console would cost over Rs 50,000. Enter Game Wagon, said to be Kerala’s pioneering gaming console rental service.

Offering swift delivery and rental options ranging from daily to monthly, you can now experience the thrill of gaming at home as and when wanted. The rental fee varies based on the console, starting at Rs 299/day.

Launched by businessman Varghese Chacko in Thiruvananthapuram, Game Wagon has now expanded services to Kochi as well (15km within city limits).

“The idea struck during the lockdown. My friends and I used to enjoy playing together during free time. We wished there was a service where people who didn’t have consoles at home could have one,” Varghese recalls.

“That thought eventually led to Game Wagon. Many people can’t afford to buy brand-new gaming consoles due to their high costs. Game Wagon lets enthusiasts have their share of thrill without emptying their wallets.”

Varghese adds that the rental option also allows people to check out various games and consoles before making a purchase decision. “We have weekly and monthly rental options, too. We offer PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, and also blockbuster games such as FIFA, Call of Duty, Forza, and Zelda.”

Each console rental includes a choice of two games, with the flexibility to add more games and controllers as needed. Beyond individual rentals, Game Wagon caters to events such as tournaments and college festivals.

Varghese highlights that renting is a great option for parents seeking to manage their children’s screen time, without completely denying them the joy of gaming. “Instead of buying a console, they can rent it on select days – like weekends – for the kids,” he adds.

“This approach would be easy on the pocket and also ensure that children don’t get addicted to gaming. This is also a great addition to gatherings with friends, birthday celebrations, etc.”

Varghese says the response in Thiruvananthapuram was overwhelming, and that prompted him to expand to other cities such as Kochi. “As a gesture of goodwill, we organised an event where we provided free gaming consoles to Don Bosco Nivas Child Care Centre in Thiruvananthapuram for a weekend,” he adds.

“While many countries have mainstreamed gaming and even initiated training programmes, it is still a niche concept in our society. This sector, however, is poised for growth in the upcoming years.”

Game Wagon can be reached at 7356356516

KOCHI: It’s good news for gaming enthusiasts and those who seek to explore the world of PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo without burning a hole in their pockets. Consider this: a PS5 for Rs 599. Buying a console would cost over Rs 50,000. Enter Game Wagon, said to be Kerala’s pioneering gaming console rental service. Offering swift delivery and rental options ranging from daily to monthly, you can now experience the thrill of gaming at home as and when wanted. The rental fee varies based on the console, starting at Rs 299/day. Launched by businessman Varghese Chacko in Thiruvananthapuram, Game Wagon has now expanded services to Kochi as well (15km within city limits). “The idea struck during the lockdown. My friends and I used to enjoy playing together during free time. We wished there was a service where people who didn’t have consoles at home could have one,” Varghese recalls. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “That thought eventually led to Game Wagon. Many people can’t afford to buy brand-new gaming consoles due to their high costs. Game Wagon lets enthusiasts have their share of thrill without emptying their wallets.” Varghese adds that the rental option also allows people to check out various games and consoles before making a purchase decision. “We have weekly and monthly rental options, too. We offer PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, and also blockbuster games such as FIFA, Call of Duty, Forza, and Zelda.” Each console rental includes a choice of two games, with the flexibility to add more games and controllers as needed. Beyond individual rentals, Game Wagon caters to events such as tournaments and college festivals. Varghese highlights that renting is a great option for parents seeking to manage their children’s screen time, without completely denying them the joy of gaming. “Instead of buying a console, they can rent it on select days – like weekends – for the kids,” he adds. “This approach would be easy on the pocket and also ensure that children don’t get addicted to gaming. This is also a great addition to gatherings with friends, birthday celebrations, etc.” Varghese says the response in Thiruvananthapuram was overwhelming, and that prompted him to expand to other cities such as Kochi. “As a gesture of goodwill, we organised an event where we provided free gaming consoles to Don Bosco Nivas Child Care Centre in Thiruvananthapuram for a weekend,” he adds. “While many countries have mainstreamed gaming and even initiated training programmes, it is still a niche concept in our society. This sector, however, is poised for growth in the upcoming years.” Game Wagon can be reached at 7356356516