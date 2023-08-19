Home Cities Kochi

Case against four outlets in Kochi for selling knockoff Apple products

The police have registered a case against mobile shops Sara Mobiles, Havva Mobiles, Cell Planet and Phone Garage all located in Edappally areas.

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kochi City police on Friday registered cases against four mobile shop owners for selling fake products of Apple Inc. The case was registered at Kalamassery police station based on a  complaint lodged by Griffin Intellectual Service Pvt Ltd, a Mumbai-based firm that represents Apple Inc. to ensure that original products are being sold with Apple’s logo.

The police have registered a case against mobile shops Sara Mobiles, Havva Mobiles, Cell Planet and Phone Garage all located in Edappally areas.  According to the police, an investigation officer of Griffin Intellectual visited these shops posing as a customer and found several fake accessories having the Apple Inc. logo at knockoff prices. 

“Knockoff Apple products like phone covers, earbuds, USB cables and adapters were found sold in these shops. These products were carrying the logo of Apple. The investigation officer of the company visited these shops as a customer and detected the fake products,” a police officer said.

The police registered a case under IPC section 420 for cheating and section 486 for selling goods marked with a counterfeit property mark. The officers are checking where these products are being manufactured someplace else and brought to Kochi. “We have asked the owners of these shops to appear for interrogation. It is learned that the fake products came from other states. The products first hit wholesale sellers before reaching the shops,” he said.

Last year, the police had booked two shops at Pallimukku and MG Road after Griffin Intellectual Service Pvt Ltd lodged a complaint for selling knockoff products of Apple. According to the police, officials of Griffin travel across India and check the quality of products being sold with the Apple Inc. logo. Knockoff products are being sold through online platforms as well.

