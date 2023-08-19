Expedite BSF biowaste project, can’t wait for next disaster: Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi corporation on Friday assured the High Court that it would take steps to finalise a suitable agency for carrying out biomining of legacy waste at the Brahmapuram site within 15 days. It also submitted that the biodegradable waste treatment project using black soldier fly (BSF) larvae had been sanctioned and steps were being taken to identify and demarcate land for the project. Besides, the land survey for BPCL’s compressed biogas plant would be completed within one week.

“We have identified 10 acres of land for BPCL’s project, and a survey of the land will be completed on Monday,” the corporation secretary said. HC said the biowaste treatment project cannot be delayed any further. This is an immediate necessity and emergency measures should be taken to complete the BSF project. “We can’t wait for another disaster to happen in Kochi. The government is providing all support,” it observed.

The corporation secretary assured that the local body will be able to complete the entire exercise for the BSF project before August 26. It will then be presented before the council for final approval. Because of the Onam holidays, the project can be completed by September 10. The HC cautioned that after awarding the biomining contract, there can’t be any repeat of earlier situations. There should be close monitoring regarding the work to be done by the agency.

When the suo motu case registered following the Brahmapuram fire came up for hearing, the corporation submitted that it had decided to constitute a committee, including experts, to carry out site inspection of the biomining work executed by the eligible agency. The mayor had addressed a letter to the state government requesting to nominate its representative to the committee.

The additional chief secretary of the local self-government department assured the court that two officers would soon be nominated to the committee. The court sought that the officers be nominated by Saturday.

The court also sought clarity on collection of waste in the city. “We still find waste dumped along public roads,” it said, seeking a statement regarding measures taken.

Meanwhile, the State Pollution Control Board submitted that the test report of the waste sample collected from the six wells within a 2km radius of the Brahmapuram plant and its nearby areas indicated that there was no serious contamination of the groundwater.

KOCHI: The Kochi corporation on Friday assured the High Court that it would take steps to finalise a suitable agency for carrying out biomining of legacy waste at the Brahmapuram site within 15 days. It also submitted that the biodegradable waste treatment project using black soldier fly (BSF) larvae had been sanctioned and steps were being taken to identify and demarcate land for the project. Besides, the land survey for BPCL’s compressed biogas plant would be completed within one week. “We have identified 10 acres of land for BPCL’s project, and a survey of the land will be completed on Monday,” the corporation secretary said. HC said the biowaste treatment project cannot be delayed any further. This is an immediate necessity and emergency measures should be taken to complete the BSF project. “We can’t wait for another disaster to happen in Kochi. The government is providing all support,” it observed. The corporation secretary assured that the local body will be able to complete the entire exercise for the BSF project before August 26. It will then be presented before the council for final approval. Because of the Onam holidays, the project can be completed by September 10. The HC cautioned that after awarding the biomining contract, there can’t be any repeat of earlier situations. There should be close monitoring regarding the work to be done by the agency.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When the suo motu case registered following the Brahmapuram fire came up for hearing, the corporation submitted that it had decided to constitute a committee, including experts, to carry out site inspection of the biomining work executed by the eligible agency. The mayor had addressed a letter to the state government requesting to nominate its representative to the committee. The additional chief secretary of the local self-government department assured the court that two officers would soon be nominated to the committee. The court sought that the officers be nominated by Saturday. The court also sought clarity on collection of waste in the city. “We still find waste dumped along public roads,” it said, seeking a statement regarding measures taken. Meanwhile, the State Pollution Control Board submitted that the test report of the waste sample collected from the six wells within a 2km radius of the Brahmapuram plant and its nearby areas indicated that there was no serious contamination of the groundwater.