Explore ways to use plastic waste for laying roads, Kerala HC tells NHAI

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court on Friday directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to inform it about the possibility of using plastic waste to construct roads in the state. At a meeting convened by the additional chief secretary, the NHAI officers had made it clear that plastic waste can be used with bitumen, the state government pointed out.

Hundred per cent of the demolition waste other than plastic and wood generated due to road widening goes back into the construction of roads. Good earth from the bio-mining process can also be used in road works. Considering this, the court made the NHAI an additional respondent in the case regarding waste management in the state.

The High Court asked the state government to consider the possibility of using non-biodegradable waste, other municipal waste and industrial waste in place of red earth. It also sought ways to explore the possibility of making approach roads or flyovers along with national highways or other roads being developed.

The court observed that the centres for disposal of construction and demolition waste would have to be established in the state on an urgent basis. The additional chief secretary who appeared online submitted that the government had already formulated a policy in this regard in terms of the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules 2016. In fact, as many as 35 proposals are in the pipeline for setting up such centres in the state.

