Forum Mall ‘mass’ entry today in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mark your calendars, Kochiites! The highly anticipated Forum Mall is finally ready to open its doors on Saturday, unleashing a dazzling array of shopping, entertainment, and dining options.

With its stunning architecture, a plethora of renowned retail brands, and a delightful blend of gastronomic experiences, Forum Mall, which is located at Maradu and spans a total built-up area of 10.6 lakh sqft, promises to be a game-changer in Kochi’s retail landscape.

The mall, which the Banglaruru-based Prestige Group built with an investment of Rs 700 crore, features high-end international fashion anchors, expansive department stores, a sizable premium hypermarket, about 25+ dining options, 200+ stores, and a 40-key boutique hotel created in collaboration with Marriott International.

Among its extraordinary offerings, Forum Mall also houses a sprawling 50,000-square-foot LuLu Hypermarket. For cinephiles, the mall offers nine state-of-the-art cinemas. Gaming zones and recreational facilities promise to keep both children and adults entertained for hours.

Designed with meticulous attention to detail, the mall boasts contemporary architecture, stylish interiors, spacious walkways, and a welcoming ambience. The mall is also expected to generate employment opportunities for over 1,500 skilled individuals, contributing positively to the local workforce and economy.

HIGHLIGHTS

The mall has a total built-up area of 10,60,000sq.ft

Hypermarket

Family entertainment Centre

20 restaurants

11 small food counters

700-seater food court

9-screen multiplex

Marriot to open 40-room hotel within the mall complex

Parking for 1,050 cars and 600 two-wheelers

