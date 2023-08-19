Skeleton of missing man found near Kalamassery

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The skeleton of a man who went missing eight months ago was recovered from a rubber plantation near Kalamassery on Friday. Sunil (50) a resident of Vizhinjam, went missing eight months ago. The police said the skeleton was spotted by a worker while cleaning the weeds.

The person was identified based on a mobile phone and a bag recovered from the area. “Though there were only skeletal remains, the dress he wore was not completely damaged. We were able to find his native place based on the tailor’s imprint on his shirt.

After finding the location of the shop, we contacted the Vizhinjam police and sought the list of missing cases. We also found a memory card in the damaged phone. We confirmed the identity after identifying his pictures on the memory card,” said an officer with the Thrikkakara police station.

Meanwhile, the police said the person was addicted to drugs and was not on good terms with his family members. The preliminary investigation found that Sunil might have died by suicide.

