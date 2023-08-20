Pocso case accused hacks victim, hangs self in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A man accused in a rape case attacked the victim before hanging himself at Perumbadavam near Elanji on Saturday. The deceased is a 63-year-old man who is also the uncle of the victim. Last year police arrested the accused under POCSO Act for sexually harassing the victim girl. He was out on bail. Police said that the accused nursed a grudge towards the victim for lodging a police complaint against him.

It was around 11.40 am when the parents of the relatives were away that the accused reached the victim’s house. The victim, who was washing clothes, was attacked by the accused using a machete.

Though the accused targeted the head of the victim, she dodged the attack and sustained a deep injury behind the left ear.

Hearing the victim’s screams, neighbours rushed to the spot and took her to a nearby hospital and later to the Kottayam Medical College. Meanwhile, the accused fled from the house. After being informed by local people, the Koothattukulam police reached the house of the accused and started a search for him with the help of residents. However, he was found hanging dead at a rubber farm near his house around 1 pm.

Police have registered two cases for murder attempt and unnatural death in the incident. The condition of the victim is stable but she will remain under doctor’s observation till Sunday, sources said.

The body of the accused was shifted to a nearby government hospital. The body will be handed over to relatives after a postmortem on Sunday.

