Traffic curbs in Kerala's Tripunithura as part of Athachamayam procession

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter Tripunithura town from 8am.

Published: 20th August 2023 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2023 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express illustration.)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kochi City police have put in place extensive traffic and parking regulations in Tripunithura as part of the Athachamayam procession on Sunday. Vehicles, including buses on the Kottayam-Ernakulam route, will be diverted through a mini-bypass starting from Kannankulangara. 

Those towards Kakkanad and Muvattupuzha will deviate through Kureekkad. Vehicles from Chottanikara and Muvattupuzha bound for Ernakulam will be diverted from Karingachira to Puthiya Road and SN Junction to enter Seaport-Airport Road before proceeding towards Kakkanad. 

Vehicles from Ernakulam headed to Kottayam will be diverted from Petta towards the mini-bypass. 
Vehicles will be allowed through northern tracks to Ernakulam and Kottayam when the procession moves from SN Junction to Vadakkekotta. 

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter Tripunithura town from 8am. Parking is restricted from Tripunithura Milma Junction to St Joseph Church at Vadakkekotta and at areas through which the procession will pass.

