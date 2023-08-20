Uniform Holy Mass: Tension grips Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tension prevails in the Ernakulam - Angamaly archdiocese of the Syro Malabar Church, stemming from the Church’s resolution to introduce the Uniform Holy Mass starting this Sunday, and the clergy within the archdiocese deciding to oppose the move.

In a parallel development, the Church appointed Fr Antony Poothavelil as the vicar of St Mary’s Cathedral on Saturday. However, the Archdiocese Protection Committee has taken a stand to prevent Fr Antony Poothavelil from entering the Basilica premises and conducting the Holy Mass. “All the 326 churches in Ernakulam diocese will conduct Holy Mass facing the congregation and any attempt to conduct Uniform Holy Mass will be opposed, said convenor Jemy Augustine and Riju Kanjookaran on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Fr Jose Puthiyedath, the Vicar of Paravur - Kottakavu Forance Church, released a statement asserting that the church will implement the Uniform Holy Mass as directed by the Papal delegate, Archbishop Mar Cyril Vasil, starting from Sunday. In his statement, he urged the cooperation of the laity and warned that if any disruptions occur, the Holy Mass will be temporarily suspended.

The parish council, in its Friday meeting, had concurred to adhere to the instructions of the Papal Delegate regarding the Uniform Holy Mass. Fr Jose Puthiyedath also reminded everyone that priests failing to comply with the directive could face consequences under Canon law.

FR ANTONY POOTHAVELIL APPOINTED VICAR

