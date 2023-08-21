Customs seizes 666.6g of gold at Kochi airport

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) personnel made a significant gold seizure of 666.6 grams from a passenger at Kochi International Airport on Sunday. The individual, identified as Jafarmon and hailing from Malappuram, had arrived from Abu Dhabi to Cochin International Airport. He was apprehended at the airport, and the illicitly smuggled gold was confiscated from his possession, as confirmed by official sources.

Acting upon the profiling conducted by AIU officers, the passenger arriving from Abu Dhabi via flight EY 280 was intercepted at the green channel of Kochi International Airport. Subsequent examination of the passenger led to the discovery of gold in paste form discreetly concealed between two layers of specially stitched cloth in his underwear. This hidden gold weighed 550 grams.

Additionally, two gold chains, weighing 116.60 grams in total, were found concealed in the passenger’s socks. The combined haul amounted to 666.60 grams and was subsequently seized by Customs officers.

Officials from Customs asserted that ongoing investigations are in progress regarding the incident.

