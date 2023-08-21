Home Cities Kochi

Kalamassery agriculture festival takes off

Actor Mammootty and Industries Minister P Rajeeve during the launch of ‘Krishikkoppam Kalamassery’ programme on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:   Actor Mammootty inaugurated the year’s Kalamassery agriculture festival at a function held at TVS Junction at South Kalamassery on Sunday. 

The fest is being held as part of ‘Krishikkoppam Kalamassery’, a comprehensive sustainable agriculture development scheme spearheaded by Law Minister P Rajeeve in the Kalamassery assembly constituency. The week-long festival will see cultural pageants, an expo of agricultural products, food festivals, seminars, workshops, agriculture meetings and other programmes. 

Singer Shahabaz Aman, musician Stephen Devassy, poet Murugan Kattakada, culinary expert Chef Suresh Pillai and experts in the field of agriculture will be part of the fest, which will conclude on August 27.

