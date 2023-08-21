Home Cities Kochi

Pinarayi praises effectiveness of PDS in controlling price

Praising Consumerfed’s pivotal market intervention role, the CM highlighted their ability to provide goods at prices 10 to 40 per cent lower than the market, apart from government subsidies.

Published: 21st August 2023 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2023 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan checking the quality of grains at the Consumerfed’s outlet at Gandhi Nagar in Kochi after inaugurating its Onam fair on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Affirming the state’s public distribution system’s (PDS) ability to effectively intervene in the market and prevent the surge of essential commodity prices, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan dismissed allegations of the PDS’s collapse as misinformation. He highlighted that certain media outlets were propagating baseless narratives and ignoring established facts.

The CM made these remarks during his address at the inauguration of the state-level cooperative Onam fair held at the Consumerfed headquarters. The Consumerfed and Supplyco have jointly initiated market fairs during the festive season of Onam. Consumerfed aims to enact a market intervention of Rs 200 crore during this period, launching 1500 Onam fairs across the state, CM said.

Praising Consumerfed’s pivotal market intervention role, the CM highlighted their ability to provide goods at prices 10 to 40 per cent lower than the market, apart from government subsidies. “This successful management approach is supported by sourcing products from production centres and selling them at discounted rates, offering significant relief to consumers.

In specific terms, a collection of 13 items that cost Rs 1000 in regular markets are priced at Rs 462 in the fair, leading to substantial financial advantages for customers. This year’s Onam fair includes an array of products encompassing vegetables, value-added goods, and other consumer necessities. Moreover, all cooperative societies in the state are partaking in the Onam fair initiative,” the Chief Minister said, adding that addressing the concerns of Consumerfed employees is also on the government’s agenda.  

Supplyco manages over 1600 outlets throughout Kerala, catering to more than 4 million ration cardholders. Their turnover in the previous year amounted to Rs 270 crore. Despite external administrators studying Kerala’s PDS and acknowledging its prowess, certain individuals downplay its achievements by obscuring these factual accomplishments. Nevertheless, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that people will ultimately recognise the truth.  

Pinarayi conducted the first sale, and Kunjamma Kuttappan received the products from him.  The event was presided over by MLA T J Vinod. Mayor M Anil Kumar, Councilor Bindu Sivan, Cooperative Department Secretary Mini Antony and Consumerfed Chairman M Mehboob were present. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Public Distribution SystemPDS Pinarayi Vijayan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp