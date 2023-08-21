Home Cities Kochi

Priests defy papal delegate’s order, hold Mass facing laity

Archbishop Vasil had on August 17 sent a letter to all priests in the Archeparchy to implement the Synod’s decision on the mode of celebrating Holy Qurbana from August 20.

Published: 21st August 2023 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2023 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Archbishop Cyril Vasil. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Defying the order of Papal Delegate Archbishop Cyril Vasil on implementing Unified Holy Mass, a majority of churches in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy celebrated Mass facing the public on Sunday. In some parishes, disagreement between priests and parishioners – the former were willing to follow the papal delegate’s directive, the latter wasn’t – led to the cancellation of Mass. Only a handful of churches heeded the directive. 

Archbishop Vasil had on August 17 sent a letter to all priests in the Archeparchy to implement the Synod’s decision on the mode of celebrating Holy Qurbana from August 20. He also directed the priests to read out Pope Francis’ letter before the laity and commemorate the legitimate hierarchs, the Pope, Major Archbishop and Apostolic Administrator, in all liturgical celebrations as prescribed in liturgical texts, and to ensure all those who assist the liturgical celebrations do the same.

Though all the priests did follow the directive on the commemoration of legitimate hierarchs, the Pope’s letter was not read out in many churches. Fr Jose Vallikodath, the public relations officer of the Athiroopatha Samrakshana Samithi, said the papal delegate had no authority to interfere in the administration of the Archeparchy. 

“Now, there are two administrators in the Archeparchy. Has anyone heard of an institution having two heads,” he asked. Even Apostolic Administrator Mar Andrews Thazhath had stressed on the importance of abiding by the papal delegate’s directive. He had made it clear that the directive on the implementation of Unified Holy Mass was from the Pope and everyone had to follow it.

Meanwhile, Fr Jose has moved the court against Archbishop Vasil’s alleged interference in the Archeparchy’s administrative affairs. In the petition, he highlighted that though the Archeparchy had an administrator, Mar Andrews Thazhath, the papal delegate was acting as an administrator too. 

The court will hear the petition on August 24. The hearing on the petition filed before Munsif Court against the appointment of Fr Antony Poothavelil as the vicar of Ernakulam St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica will be held on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Archbishop Cyril Vasil Unified Holy Mass

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp