Priests defy papal delegate’s order, hold Mass facing laity

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Defying the order of Papal Delegate Archbishop Cyril Vasil on implementing Unified Holy Mass, a majority of churches in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy celebrated Mass facing the public on Sunday. In some parishes, disagreement between priests and parishioners – the former were willing to follow the papal delegate’s directive, the latter wasn’t – led to the cancellation of Mass. Only a handful of churches heeded the directive.

Archbishop Vasil had on August 17 sent a letter to all priests in the Archeparchy to implement the Synod’s decision on the mode of celebrating Holy Qurbana from August 20. He also directed the priests to read out Pope Francis’ letter before the laity and commemorate the legitimate hierarchs, the Pope, Major Archbishop and Apostolic Administrator, in all liturgical celebrations as prescribed in liturgical texts, and to ensure all those who assist the liturgical celebrations do the same.

Though all the priests did follow the directive on the commemoration of legitimate hierarchs, the Pope’s letter was not read out in many churches. Fr Jose Vallikodath, the public relations officer of the Athiroopatha Samrakshana Samithi, said the papal delegate had no authority to interfere in the administration of the Archeparchy.

“Now, there are two administrators in the Archeparchy. Has anyone heard of an institution having two heads,” he asked. Even Apostolic Administrator Mar Andrews Thazhath had stressed on the importance of abiding by the papal delegate’s directive. He had made it clear that the directive on the implementation of Unified Holy Mass was from the Pope and everyone had to follow it.

Meanwhile, Fr Jose has moved the court against Archbishop Vasil’s alleged interference in the Archeparchy’s administrative affairs. In the petition, he highlighted that though the Archeparchy had an administrator, Mar Andrews Thazhath, the papal delegate was acting as an administrator too.

The court will hear the petition on August 24. The hearing on the petition filed before Munsif Court against the appointment of Fr Antony Poothavelil as the vicar of Ernakulam St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica will be held on Monday.

