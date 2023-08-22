Adenoiditis explained

Dr Nitty Mathew By

Express News Service

KOCHI: What is adenoiditis?

Adenoiditis is a type of condition wherein the adenoids (tissue behind the nose and above the throat) get inflamed. It is common among children and leads to problems like snoring, mouth breathing, recurrent ear infections, decreased hearing, difficulty in breathing, cracked lips, runny nose and bad breath. Adenoiditis occurs when there is inflammation of the adenoid tissue resulting from infection, allergies or irritation from stomach acid as a component of laryngopharyngeal reflux(LPR).

What causes adenoiditis?

Adenoiditis is usually caused by an infection of adenoids. Adenoids become apparent by two years of age and regress in size after 8 years. If these remain swollen for a prolonged time, then they can become problematic.

Who is at risk of developing adenoiditis?

Because adenoids usually shrink by adulthood, children are most susceptible to their infection. They can be more prone to developing adenoiditis if the child is:

Bottle fed

Breastfed in a lying down position

Have an infection near the nose or throat

Suffering from an allergy

What are the side effects of adenoiditis?

Complications of untreated adenoiditis include:

Runny nose

Recurrent ear infections decreased hearing

Dry mouth, dental caries

Speaking with a nasal tone

Adenoid facies, an open–mouthed appearance in children, are associated with a narrow nose, shortened upper lip, narrow palate, high palatal vault and dental crowding.

What is the treatment for adenoiditis?

Usually, by eight years of age, adenoids regress, but keeping good hygiene can prevent repeated infections. Mild symptoms warrant only supportive treatment, but if your doctor suspects any bacterial infection, then the child will have to be treated with antibiotics and then kept on nasal sprays to decrease the size of adenoids.

In case the medications are not bringing the intended relief of symptoms, then a surgery called adenoidectomy to remove the enlarged adenoids will have to be done.

Symptoms and diagnosis

Cracked lips, dry mouth

Sleep apnea

Snoring

Stuffy and blocked nose

Glue ear

Ear pain and infections

Swollen neck glands

To diagnose adenoiditis, your doctor will conduct a check-up of your child’s nose, ears, mouth and throat. In case the symptoms are worse, your doctor may also suggest s/he undergo an X-ray to see the degree of enlargement of adenoids and obstruction of the nasal airway.

(The writer is a senior specialist - ENT, Aster CMI Hospital)

