Changampuzha Park to get a facelift, GCDA plans 6-month-long renovation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Changampuzha Park, a vibrant hub of cultural activities in Kerala, is poised to undergo a significant transformation. The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), in collaboration with Cochin Smartcity Mission Limited (CSML), is preparing for a comprehensive renovation project estimated to cost around Rs 4 crore. Officials from GCDA have outlined the renovation plan, which is anticipated to be completed within six months. Importantly, the restoration process has been meticulously structured to avoid the park’s complete closure during the construction period. Events and cultural activities will continue uninterrupted.

The proposed renovation encompasses several key aspects. This includes raising the park’s elevation to road level, refurbishing the auditorium to accommodate a larger audience, incorporating an art gallery and a small amphitheatre, enhancing the drainage system, expanding restroom and toilet facilities, upgrading footpaths and the surrounding area, augmenting street lighting, and more.

The park, currently maintained by the Changampuzha Cultural Centre (CSK) under GCDA ownership, has been a cultural focal point since its establishment in 1977. The upcoming renovation aims to revitalise the park’s appeal and attract a wider audience.

Changampuzha Park’s new design has been conceived with the input of the Indian Institute of Architects, Kochi Centre. The participatory public space intervention proposal approach was adopted, involving discussions with experts and stakeholders closely connected to Changampuzha Park.

The annual maintenance expenditure for the park is projected to reach Rs 12 lakh. The task of executing the renovation has been entrusted to government contractor P J Avarachan. As the project unfolds, Changampuzha Park is set to emerge as a rejuvenated destination, continuing its legacy as a vibrant cultural space in Kerala.

