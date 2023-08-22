Khadi village packs a ‘Papilio punch’ for Onam

Aparna Baiju E By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In line with the “Khadi pazhe khadi alla” or “Khadi is not old khadi” punchline, Kunnukara village in Paravur is betting big on its new range of readymade garments and fabric under the brand name Papilio. Kunnukara is well-known for its khadi production, which started in the 1980s as an initiative to empower women in the area.

“Currently, our unit has collaborated with the Institute of Fashion Technology Kerala in Kollam to introduce a wide variety of designs,” says Francis Xavier, senior accountant of the Kunnukara Khadi unit.

“Our main objective is to reintroduce khadi from a modern perspective,” he added.

The ‘Papilio by Khadi’ range includes shirts, mundu, churidars, silk and cotton saris, kidswear, and fabric. “Our products are available at outlets across Kerala, and through Flipkart. Papilio has got a good response from customers,” adds Francis. “In a big boost, we have been receiving inquiries from some international companies as well.”

Launched in July, Papilio aims to rake in an annual revenue of Rs 150 crore. “We hope to notch up Rs 75 crore this Onam,” the official smiles. The price range starts from Rs 900 for readymade shirts. Silk saris are offered at Rs 3,000 to Rs 15,000, while cotton ones are priced between Rs 1,600 and Rs 2,500. Churidars are priced between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000.

Besides clothing the Kunnukara unit also produces bedsheets, pillow covers, organic honey, soaps and spice bags. “About 90 per cent of the profit from a product goes to the workers. That is why we urge every family in the city to buy at least one khadi product this Onam season,” says Francis. “Khadi is pure, handmade, and eco-friendly. Once you use khadi, there is no going back.”

