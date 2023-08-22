Home Cities Kochi

Papal delegate calls priests’ ‘indisciplinary’ acts dangerous

Cardinal Alenchery said that the protest in the Cathedral Basilica against Archbishop Cyril Vasil, who has been appointed by the Pope for the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, is deeply saddening.

 Syro Malabar Church Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alenchery. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Syro Malabar Church Major Archbishop Cardinal Mar George Alenchery deplored the incident that took place at St Mary’s Cathedral Basilica. He criticised the actions of the priests and the laity who protested against the papal delegate. The papal delegate Archbishop Cyril Vasil said that such acts of indiscipline are dangerous for the church. Both were speaking at the third session of the 31st bishops’ synod of the Syro Malabar Church that began on Monday at Mount St Thomas.  

Cardinal Alenchery said the protest in the Cathedral Basilica against Archbishop Cyril Vasil, who has been appointed by the Pope for the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, has deeply saddened the Church. He said raising inflammatory slogans against the papal delegate and creating a tense situation are unjustifiable and anti-Christian practices.

The synod began with a meditation led by Archbishop of Kothamangalam Diocese Mar George Madathikandathil.

Cardinal Alenchery, along with the bishops attending the Synod, then celebrated the Holy Mass. The synod will meet with the rectors of the Church’s major seminaries and the major superiors of the consecrated societies. Comprehensive discussions were initiated on a range of issues. The synod’s deliberations are scheduled to conclude at 6 PM on Saturday.

