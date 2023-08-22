Seven days later, 71-year-old ‘returns’ from the dead in Aluva

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Antony’s ‘resurrection’ took all seven days. When a neighbour noticed him getting off a bus, it had been already a week since the 71-year-old’s final rites.

Subramanian immediately informed panchayat members. It was only when he reached home that Antony realised that he had been “gone” for seven days.

For residents and family members in Chunangamvely, Aluva, it was a moment when grief turned into shock.

Last week, his relatives received information that Antony’s body has been kept in the mortuary of a hospital in Angamaly.

His four sisters and ward members Sneha Mohanan and Joe confirmed the identity of the body.

Later, a postmortem was conducted, and the body was buried at Chunangamvely St Joseph’s Church cemetery. Antony visited his own marked tomb.

