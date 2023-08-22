Home Cities Kochi

Seven days later, 71-year-old ‘returns’ from the dead in Aluva

For residents and family members in Chunangamvely, Aluva, it was a moment when grief turned into shock. 

Published: 22nd August 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Antony beside his own tomb. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Antony’s ‘resurrection’ took all seven days. When a neighbour noticed him getting off a bus, it had been already a week since the 71-year-old’s final rites.

Subramanian immediately informed panchayat members. It was only when he reached home that Antony realised that he had been “gone” for seven days.

For residents and family members in Chunangamvely, Aluva, it was a moment when grief turned into shock. 

Last week, his relatives received information that Antony’s body has been kept in the mortuary of a hospital in Angamaly.

His four sisters and ward members Sneha Mohanan and Joe confirmed the identity of the body.

Later, a postmortem was conducted, and the body was buried at Chunangamvely St Joseph’s Church cemetery. Antony visited his own marked tomb. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
funeraltomb

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp