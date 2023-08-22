Twist in tale: Man murdered for failing to execute contract killing in Kochi

Anilkumar T By

KOCHI: The death of a 35-year-old man, whose body was found in a rubber plantation in Thrikkalathoor, near Mazhuvannoor village, in Kizhakkambalam, on Saturday, has turned out to be a case of premeditated murder. He was initially thought to have committed suicide by consuming poison.

The police investigation revealed that Eldhose was murdered by a four-member gang, led by main accused Saju V P (61) and Assam native Mohammed Mufeer (41). Police said the Airapuram, Kunnathunad, native was killed for failing to execute the contract to execute two persons who allegedly murdered Saju’s son Ansil Saju, 28, in Kuruppampady in Perumbavoor, in January 2022.

According to officers, Saju contracted Eldhose to eliminate the two accused of killing Ansil following a tiff over parking at a petrol pump. Police arrested Saju, Mufeer, Eldhose V P (53) and Eldhose’s son Basil Eldhose, 19.

“Though the police had arrested Biju, 34, and Benny, 22, both from Perumbavoor, in connection with Ansil’s murder, Saju sought retribution. He assigned Eldhose the task of killing them. Saju also handed Eldhose money to carry out the plot. For the next few months, however, Eldhose made excuses and the plan was not executed. This angered Saju,” a police officer said.

Eldhose was taken in an auto-rickshaw from Thrikkalathoor to a rubber plantation on Friday. “The two killed Eldhose by hitting him with a stick and sharp stones. Concealed by his hair, the injuries to the head were not visible at first,” the officer said, adding this led the police and plantation workers who discovered the body to assume suicide. “However, the postmortem results indicated that a serious head injury may have been the cause of death,” the officer said.

The police then revised the case and initiated a murder investigation.”The victim’s call data records were located. Then, we obtained details of individuals he kept in touch with. The victim was last seen with Saju and Mufeer in Thrikkalathur on Friday night, according to a witness. Saju went into hiding, but we managed to track him down,” the officer added.

Saju’s brother, Eldhose V P, was detained for destroying evidence. Eldhose’s son helped Saju flee the cops.

Meanwhile, after observing Mufeer, the police team, led by Ernakulam Rural SP Vivek Kumar, concluded that it was a case of planned murder.

“Mufeer arrived in Perumbavoor with his family nearly two years ago. He worked as a domestic help of Saju’s brother. Over two months ago, he sent his wife and child back to their native land for no apparent reason. He, too, was apprehended while attempting to escape to Assam,” the officer said.

