Home Cities Kochi

‘Dead’ man’s return in Kerala: Cops decide to dig up his tomb

Antony, a resident of Chungamveli, returned home around 3 PM on Monday only to learn that his family, mistaking another person for him, had performed his last rites a week ago.

Published: 23rd August 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2023 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Antony beside ‘his’ tomb. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after Aluva native Antony, 71, came back from the 'dead', the police have decided to dig up his tomb to identify the person whose body was buried in it a week ago.

“Since the person believed to have been dead has returned home, we have no option but to dig up the tomb and shift the body to the mortuary for identification purposes. We will seek permission from the revenue divisional officer” said a police officer. 

Antony, a resident of Chungamveli, returned home around 3 PM on Monday only to learn that his family, mistaking another person for him, had performed his last rites a week ago. It all began on August 13, when the police rushed an elderly person, who looked like Antony, to the hospital from the KSRTC bus stand area after he started facing breathing trouble. He died the next day.

The body was kept at a government hospital mortuary in Aluva. A police officer who found the body informed Antony’s family members. Antony’s four sisters as well as ward members Sneha Mohanan and Joe confirmed the body as his based on a wound mark on the leg.

“It is not our mistake. The family and people’s representatives identified the body. We handed over the body to them only after that,” said the officer. The police have decided to use DNA profiling and have approached the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) to identify the deceased.

“We recovered a small piece of paper from the deceased person’s pocket. On it, the name ‘Janardhanan’ was written. It may be his name. We have approached the SCRB to find missing cases of people named ‘Janardhanan’,” said the officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tomb

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp