Kerala government mulling bringing fruit cultivation under plantation sector, says Rajeev

KOCHI: The state government is considering bringing fruit cultivation under the plantation sector to boost investment and innovation as envisioned in its 2023 Industrial Policy. This will also enable food-processing units to source material for value-addition from the state.

Industries Minister P Rajeev made the remarks after inaugurating the Regional Industry Meet for food-processing units organised by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) in Kochi on Tuesday. He said the government will shortly take a call on the proposal.

The industry meeting was held in the run-up to the World Food India to be organised in New Delhi on November 3 to 5. Kerala is a partner state of the summit being organised by the Union Ministry of Food Processing.

Rajeev said the state’s first spice-processing park will be inaugurated next month at Thodupuzha in Idukki, while the foundation stone for the carbon-neutral park in Wayanad will be laid in October.

IAS officer Mohammad Hanish said the state should focus on niche products while promoting innovation and technology.

KSIDC managing director S Harikishore said Kerala was planning at least 10 mini food parks (through KINFRA) with each owning 10 acres of land, thus earning support of up to `10 crore each for infrastructure development.

