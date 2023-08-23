Home Cities Kochi

Kerala government mulling bringing fruit cultivation under plantation sector, says Rajeev

IAS officer Mohammad Hanish said the state should focus on niche products while promoting innovation and technology. 

Published: 23rd August 2023

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government is considering bringing fruit cultivation under the plantation sector to boost investment and innovation as envisioned in its 2023 Industrial Policy. This will also enable food-processing units to source material for value-addition from the state.

Industries Minister P Rajeev made the remarks after inaugurating the Regional Industry Meet for food-processing units organised by the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) in Kochi on Tuesday. He said the government will shortly take a call on the proposal. 

The industry meeting was held in the run-up to the World Food India to be organised in New Delhi on November 3 to 5. Kerala is a partner state of the summit being organised by the Union Ministry of Food Processing.

Rajeev said the state’s first spice-processing park will be inaugurated next month at Thodupuzha in Idukki, while the foundation stone for the carbon-neutral park in Wayanad will be laid in October. 

IAS officer Mohammad Hanish said the state should focus on niche products while promoting innovation and technology. 

KSIDC managing director S Harikishore said Kerala was planning at least 10 mini food parks (through KINFRA) with each owning 10 acres of land, thus earning support of up to `10 crore each for infrastructure development.

