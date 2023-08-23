Legal metrology drive sparks concern among flower vendors in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The move by the legal metrology department to enforce weights and measures guidelines has created concern among small-scale flower vendors in the city who are mostly from Coimbatore. The department had conducted a search in the Kakkanad area and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on six flower vendors for not following the guidelines. However, the officers said the search was conducted based on complaints received from consumers.

According to Legal metrology deputy controller Vinod Kumar, the department has formed three squads to conduct surprise check at shops and establishments in Ernakulam district. The squads have been conducting searches at shops from August 17 onwards.

“The search has been launched to ensure that traders do not cheat customers during Onam season. The drive has been intensified from Monday and the searches will continue till August 28. Searches are being conducted in supermarkets, flower, vegetable and fish stalls, grocery shops, jewellery outlets, ration shops and Supplyco outlets. All traders should use proper weighing machines which are checked and sealed by the legal metrology department,” he said.

The department has booked 90 cases till Tuesday evening and collected a fine of Rs 2,35,500 from traders who have violated the rules. “Customers can contact the department on 0484 2423180 and register their complaints if they suspect inaccuracy in weight, tempering of MRP on packed products, absence of declaration on the package and other violations. We have noticed that flower vendors are selling garlands in ‘Muzham,’ an old unit of measurement. This is illegal and they have to sell the garlands using a metre scale in metres or centimetres,” said Vinod Kumar.

