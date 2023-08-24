Kerala woman dies of cardiac arrest in, family members allege medical negligence

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 22-year-old woman died of cardiac arrest after being administered anaesthesia as part of laparoscopic surgery at a private hospital in Desom. Family members of Swetha, wife of Vishnu, Penamparambil House, Kongoorpally, Alangad, believe that they lost their dear one due to medical negligence on the part of the hospital.

Swetha was suffering from a PCOD-related illness for which she consulted Dr Nikooo. It was the doctor who suggested laparoscopy surgery. Swetha’s brother Prajith Padmanaban said she was admitted to CA Hospital, Desom, for surgery.

“Swetha had undergone all the tests before the surgery and no other health issues were diagnosed. The surgery was fixed on August 17. As part of the surgery, she was shifted to the operation theatre where she was administered anaesthesia. Within five minutes, she suffered cardiac arrest. As the hospital has no facility to attend to cardiac cases, Swetha was referred to a hospital in Angamaly. But for better treatment, we shifted her to a hospital in Kochi,” Prajith said.

According to Prajith, when Swetha was admitted to the private hospital in Kochi, the authorities informed the family that her condition is highly critical with lesser chances of survival.

There she was admitted for three days with ventilator support. On August 21, Swetha breathed her last.

“She had no heart-related ailment. The death of Swetha is either due to a mistake on the part of the hospital in administrating anaesthesia or to not following the procedures after suffering cardiac arrest. We are awaiting the postmortem report which might take a few days. We have filed a police case at Nedumbassery police station,” Prajith said.

When contacted by CA Hospital, the authorities said that they would respond only if the reporter met them personally.

Nedumbassery police registered a case for unnatural death under CrPC 174 on Monday. “We have registered the case based on the complaint of Swetha’s family member. As medical negligence is alleged by the family members, we are also awaiting the postmortem report. The investigation is at the initial stage. If evidence of medical negligence emerges during the probe, more charges would be included in the case,” a police officer at Nedumbassery police station said. Swetha is the daughter of Babu and Bindhu of Eravathoor near Mala.

