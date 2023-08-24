School campuses erupt with joy as Moon mission tastes success

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The school campuses in the city erupted with shouts of joy over India’s rare achievement in the field of space. Many schools in the city and even on the outskirts had arranged the screening of the historic event. The schools have been closely following every milestone being achieved since the launch of Chandrayaan-3 on July 14 this year.

According to Lakshmi Ramachandran, mentor, of Global Public School, the school has been actively following every information about Chandrayaan-3.

“Well, the very theme of our Onam celebrations is ‘Over the Moon’. The excitement is palpable. We had been holding events associated with Chandrayaan-3 even before the launch and ever since,” she said. The school had set up screening on the campus. “We had also sent links for the live telecast of the landing to the students who couldn’t come for the screening at the school,” said Lakshmi.

Indira Rajan, secretary-general, the National Council of CBSE Schools (NCCS), said, Chandrayaan-3 landed on the south pole of the Moon trouncing giants like Russia, the US and China. “At our school, the Pragati Academy, we had screened the launch and now the landing. The students watched in anticipation as Chandrayaan-3 slowly approached the surface of the Moon. The children jumped up in unison once the lander module touched the Moon’s surface,” said Indira. The CBSE school at Perumbavoor also distributed sweets to the students to celebrate the occasion.

At Greets Public School (GPS), Kaloor, the activities related to Chandrayaan-3 began in the afternoon.

“We had laid out a floral carpet designed like the Moon to commemorate Chandrayaan-3 and organised a chenda melam,” said Jaya Sabin, principal of GPS. According to her, at 5 pm the school arranged a screening of the landing. “The students came in and participated in the joyous and historical occasion. We had earlier during the launch of Chandrayaan on July 14, held an activity that involved making of the model of the rocket that carried the lander module to the orbit,” she said.

The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, the Government of India, had directed all schools in the country to conduct activities to mark the historical occasion and send photographs and videos of the same to VSSC. The photographs and videos will be further shared with ISRO, Department of Science & Technology.

