Shopkeepers should display price list of grocery items: Ernakulam District Collector

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District Collector N S K Umesh has directed shopkeepers and vendors to compulsorily display the price list of grocery items in shops. Shops must exhibit a food safety licence and should also possess a licence from local authorities to run the business.

The district collector issued the order at a meeting held at his chamber. District supply officers and representatives of traders also participated in it. Umesh said that traders and shopkeepers should not charge exorbitant prices for commodities during Onam.

“During the inspection conducted in various business establishments under the leadership of the joint squad, it was noticed that many establishments were operating without a licence and did not display the price list.

Also, it was seen that many goods were being charged exorbitantly during Onam. Following this, a special meeting was held. Legal action will be taken against those establishments that continue such practices,” Umesh said.

Meanwhile, shop representatives and establishments were informed about the directives of the collector.

