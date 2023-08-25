Blue-tiful things

Ameena Mehrin PH By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Rajeev Peethambaran, a visual artist from Kakkanad, has been experimenting with cyanotype printing since the lockdown period. “It’s one of the earliest photographic processes, dating back to the 19th century,” he informs with a beaming smile.

Rajeev’s awe-inspiring prints, in their deep cyan hue, celebrate the beauty of nature. The journey of printing is as captivating as the final product, he explains. Collect your favourite plants and flowers, and let your creative energy flow.

First, a brown chemical solution is brushed onto the white paper. Once it dries, arrange the leaves or plants, in a pattern. Then place a clear glass pane over the plants and expose it to sunlight for about 20 minutes. The brown chemical will transform into a dark grey shade. Afterwards, rinse the paper with water. And lo and behold a stunning cyan hue spreads over the paper with imprints of the plants generating mesmerising designs.

“A fascinating aspect of the process is its unpredictability. The result might deviate entirely from one’s expectations. This element of surprise, I believe, enhances the beauty of it,” he says. Rajeev explains how his tryst with cyanotype began. “During the lockdown, I became intrigued by cyanotype and delved into researching it. Before long, I was deeply drawn to its therapeutic qualities. Lately, I’ve been exploring different techniques and materials, including wet cyanotype and anthotype printing.”

His curiosity and diligent practice also gave him new recognition, as Rajeev is already known for his clothing brand, Rajeev Peethambaran, which focuses on sustainable clothing sourced from various regions of India. His series ‘Into the Woods’ was recognised by the Alternative Process Community in Italy and it was displayed at the Chennai Photo Biennale in 2021.

Now, Rajeev is spreading the art of cyanotype to the public through workshops around Kerala. “You don’t need to be naturally artistic to craft a piece of art. Everyone has their own unique approach, and each outcome will be distinctive,” he says.

During every workshop, he leads the participants on a walk to gather specimens for printing, showing them the beauty of often-overlooked plants that grow around your surroundings, unappreciated.

“The rewarding aspect of the workshop comes when participants’ eyes brighten as they watch the cyan shade emerge during the washing process. They are always astounded, realising they crafted beautiful pieces,” says Rajeev.

He also explored cyanotype printing on wood, which later inspired a jewellery line based on it. Ramani Peethambaran, his mother, who became an internet sensation when she became a model for Rajeev’s designs at the age of 66, also models his jewellery. Rajeev says his mother has consistently been his rock, accompanying him to every workshop and exhibition.“Her loving personality and sweet smile never fail to draw people’s attention. She effortlessly wins the hearts of everyone in the room,” he says.

KOCHI: Rajeev Peethambaran, a visual artist from Kakkanad, has been experimenting with cyanotype printing since the lockdown period. “It’s one of the earliest photographic processes, dating back to the 19th century,” he informs with a beaming smile. Rajeev’s awe-inspiring prints, in their deep cyan hue, celebrate the beauty of nature. The journey of printing is as captivating as the final product, he explains. Collect your favourite plants and flowers, and let your creative energy flow. First, a brown chemical solution is brushed onto the white paper. Once it dries, arrange the leaves or plants, in a pattern. Then place a clear glass pane over the plants and expose it to sunlight for about 20 minutes. The brown chemical will transform into a dark grey shade. Afterwards, rinse the paper with water. And lo and behold a stunning cyan hue spreads over the paper with imprints of the plants generating mesmerising designs.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “A fascinating aspect of the process is its unpredictability. The result might deviate entirely from one’s expectations. This element of surprise, I believe, enhances the beauty of it,” he says. Rajeev explains how his tryst with cyanotype began. “During the lockdown, I became intrigued by cyanotype and delved into researching it. Before long, I was deeply drawn to its therapeutic qualities. Lately, I’ve been exploring different techniques and materials, including wet cyanotype and anthotype printing.” His curiosity and diligent practice also gave him new recognition, as Rajeev is already known for his clothing brand, Rajeev Peethambaran, which focuses on sustainable clothing sourced from various regions of India. His series ‘Into the Woods’ was recognised by the Alternative Process Community in Italy and it was displayed at the Chennai Photo Biennale in 2021. Now, Rajeev is spreading the art of cyanotype to the public through workshops around Kerala. “You don’t need to be naturally artistic to craft a piece of art. Everyone has their own unique approach, and each outcome will be distinctive,” he says. During every workshop, he leads the participants on a walk to gather specimens for printing, showing them the beauty of often-overlooked plants that grow around your surroundings, unappreciated. “The rewarding aspect of the workshop comes when participants’ eyes brighten as they watch the cyan shade emerge during the washing process. They are always astounded, realising they crafted beautiful pieces,” says Rajeev. He also explored cyanotype printing on wood, which later inspired a jewellery line based on it. Ramani Peethambaran, his mother, who became an internet sensation when she became a model for Rajeev’s designs at the age of 66, also models his jewellery. Rajeev says his mother has consistently been his rock, accompanying him to every workshop and exhibition.“Her loving personality and sweet smile never fail to draw people’s attention. She effortlessly wins the hearts of everyone in the room,” he says.