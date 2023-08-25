Former SC judge offers three solutions to end impasse

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Pained by the ugly incidents unfolding in the Ernakulam-Angamaly archeparchy over Unified Mass, former Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph has come out with suggestions to end the stalemate. He said during Holy Mass, we pray to god asking him to help us cleanse our consciences by leaving behind divisions and strife.

“We pray to free our souls from enmity and hatred. Unfortunately, most of us today are incapable of such an examination of conscience or self-purification. This is the opinion of the public, not mine,” he said.

According to Justice Kurian, for more than two years he and like-minded people had made many proposals to resolve the difference of opinion regarding the Mass.

“It’s sad it didn’t work out. In this context, I would like to put forward some general guidelines,” he said.

He said in the Syro-Malabar Church, there are three orders: “The method of Mass turning completely towards the altar, the 50-50 method, and the manner of completely facing the people.” In the present situation even when the Uniform method (50-50) is adopted, it would be ideal if a priest is allowed the option of choosing the unified method along with the public-facing Mass as per the peculiarities of the respective regions,” he said.

“All churches, institutes and seminaries may make it mandatory to offer at least one Mass on Sunday in the Unified format in 50-50 style. At least, once a day in places of pilgrimage, it can be decided that the Mass should be offered in 50-50 method. Third, give visiting bishops the option of offering Holy Mass as per the church’s style,” he added.

