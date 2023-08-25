INTERVIEW | Current generation of artists should mingle more: Artist T Kaladharan

Parvana K B By

KOCHI: Artist T Kaladharan has been an exponent of abstract art and sculpting for nearly five decades. Known for his humble and soft-spoken nature, the award-winning master speaks to TNIE about his artistic journey and current art trends.

Excerpts

Could you tell us about your early days?

I was born and brought up in Ernakulam. My greatest blessing was working under the mentorship of doyens such as M V Devan, Artist Namboothiri, Kanayi Kunhiraman, and C N Karunakaran. They greatly influenced me. Art sessions used to be intense in their presence. Everything was new to me. The art history classes of my guru (the late M V Devan) changed my perspective on art. There is a misconception here that every piece of art should have a story. The real concept of art is different – art is more than a story; it is an expression. Back then, there used to be a lot of artist camps. Beginners like me got to meet eminent Indian artists. K K Hebbar, who infused Indian folk art with Western abstraction and figuration, was one of them.

Your themes and techniques are unique. How did they evolve over the years?

Changes are inevitable, and we should be ready to accept them. Some artists may believe that their generation was the best and be conservative in their thoughts. In my opinion, artists should absorb the changes in the world. That’s why I’m curious to be a part of children’s art camps; they are willing to ask questions, and some of those questions surprise us. The thing is, even after the emergence of technical tools, photography and mobile phones, traditional art is still alive. Imagination, creativity, and our bare hands remain essential aspects of making art. The only difference will be in the tools we use to make it. Easily available materials will help us be more experimental in the process.

The use of a colourful, vibrant palette in your artwork is often striking. What’s the philosophy behind this?

Well, I like bright colours. My life is not that colourful, so I decided to make my art colourful instead (smiles).

What’s your take on the Kerala art scene?

People who truly love the artwork visit us, and sometimes buy our creations. But the fact is that we do not have much space for exhibitions. There must be more permanent art galleries to display the works of our senior artists.



Any advice for budding artists?

At a young age, I worked hard under my master. Hard work yielded great results. See, when we cook for ourselves, we pay a lot of attention. We will be dedicated and sincere. The same logic has to be applied in art, too. Also, the experience of meeting people, and making new connections with those who are enthusiastic about art helped. One problem I have observed with this generation is that they are not keen on mingling with their surroundings. They should; the process is paramount for an artist. We learn something new from every meaningful conversation.

