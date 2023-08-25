Home Cities Kochi

Kochi cops set to crack down on illegal parking

Officers have been deployed in plainclothes and in uniform to tackle illegal parking and smoothen traffic movement in the city. 

Published: 25th August 2023

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Ensure that you don’t park your vehicle on the roadside while out shopping this Onam. With traffic congestion during the festival always causing a headache for commuters, city police have decided to strengthen the drive against illegal parking.

According to cops, anyone caught parking illegally in the city will have to pay a hefty fine, along with other penalties. Police also plan to use recovery vehicles to move vehicles that hinder motorists and pedestrians alike.

“Illegally parked vehicles are a major cause of traffic congestion. They primarily obstruct traffic movement. In crowded roads, illegal parking creates more traffic issues. Strong action will be taken against illegal parking,” said S Sasidharan, DCP, Kochi.

He said officers have been deployed in plainclothes and in uniform to tackle illegal parking and smoothen traffic movement in the city. 

“A direction has been issued to all ACPs. Steps will be taken against street vending, which also obstructs traffic movement,” said Sasidharan.

Another top officer with the traffic police urged motorists to use pay-and-park facilities. The public should use the available parking facilities. By parking on roadsides, they are putting the lives of others at risk,” said the officer.

