Survey to assess impact around Brahmapuram

Published: 25th August 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2023 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Brahmapuram waste dumping yard. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The district administration has launched a socio-economic and health impact survey of people living around the Brahmapuram dumpyard in view of a Kerala High Court order to inspect and submit a report on the effect of waste management at the treatment plant on people.

The survey will be conducted under the leadership of the social science department of Rajagiri College. The health and social problems of people living within a 500-metre radius of the plant will be examined. It will be extended to a two-km radius in the second phase and a three-km radius in the third phase.

Speaking about the fire that ravaged the dumpyard in March, District Collector N S K Umesh said measures will be taken to prevent such incidents. “We have taken necessary steps to avoid any fire,” he said.

Ever since the fire, the dumping of non-organic waste at the site has been stopped. “Everyone’s cooperation is required to complete the survey in an efficient manner,” Umesh said.

