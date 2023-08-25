Unified Mass: Pope Francis asks delegate to stand firm on decisions

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The papal delegate for the Ernakulam-Angamaly archeparchy, Archbishop Cyril Vasil, met Pope Francis at the Vatican to apprise him of his eventful visit to India. The meeting assumed importance against the backdrop of events that unfolded during Vasil’s visit to the archeparchy, including an attempt by four priests opposing Unified Holy Mass to stage an impromptu agitation in the parlour of Mount St Thomas, the headquarters of the Syro-Malabar Church, in Kakkanad. Vasil was asked to stand firm on decisions that had been taken on the Pope’s instructions.

Fr Antony Vadakekkara, spokesperson of the Syro-Malabar Church, said the delegate informed the Pope of events that took place during his visit from August 4 to 22. “He also apprised Pope Francis of the situation in the archeparchy. Vasil held discussions with the opposing groups and provided necessary guidelines,” he said.

Fr Antony said the Pope has asked Vasil to stick to the decisions that had been taken as per his and the instructions of the Eastern Church.

“Vasil has also handed over a report detailing the crises faced by the archeparchy to the prefect of the dicastery for the Eastern Churches, Cardinal Claudio Gugerotti,” he said.

The papal delegate said he would continue his mission to bring to realisation the decision of the Syro-Malabar synod and the Pope on the implementation of the Unified Holy Mass.

