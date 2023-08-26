Home Cities Kochi

This holiday season, KSRTC tourism offers Aranmula sadya and jungle safari

The operators have also planned a package that provides the passengers an opportunity to have the iconic Aranmula sadya.

Published: 26th August 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2023 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC

Image used for representational purpose.

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation’s (KSRTC) budget tourism cell has come up with several tour packages from Ernakulam district ahead of the Onam holidays. A jungle safari to Munnar, Aranmula ‘valla sadya’. double-decker bus city ride, etc., are a few from the list. 

The KSRTC’s jungle safari from Kotahamangalam to Munnar, which was a roaring success, is one of the main highlights of the festive package. “We have arranged several tour packages at affordable rates this Onam season. Of them, the jungle safari to Munnar is the main attraction. The passengers will be charged Rs 750 for the package. They will be served lunch and evening snacks also. Most of the trips will start from the Kothamangalam and Koothattukulam depots,” said Anish R, an officer with the KSRTC’s budget tourism cell, in Ernakulam. 

The operators have also planned a package that provides the passengers an opportunity to have the iconic Aranmula sadya. “We have planned a trip from Aluva that gives tourists an opportunity to have the iconic Aranmula valla sadya this festive season. The trips will be conducted on August 28 and September 16,” said the official. 

Besides enjoying a sumptuous sadya, the passengers can visit the Pancha Pandava temples under the pilgrimage tour package. “Our tagline is a pilgrimage through the history of the Mahabharata. The trip will start from Koothatukulam depot. As several inquiries for the trip came from Ernakulam depot, we are planning to start one soon from there as well,” he added.

One-day trips

KSRTC has also planned one-day trips to Gavi, Malakappara, Thenmala-Palaruvi, Vattavada, Wayanad, Chaturangapara, and more for the Onam holidays

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTCTourism Onamsadya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp