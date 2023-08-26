This holiday season, KSRTC tourism offers Aranmula sadya and jungle safari

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation’s (KSRTC) budget tourism cell has come up with several tour packages from Ernakulam district ahead of the Onam holidays. A jungle safari to Munnar, Aranmula ‘valla sadya’. double-decker bus city ride, etc., are a few from the list.

The KSRTC’s jungle safari from Kotahamangalam to Munnar, which was a roaring success, is one of the main highlights of the festive package. “We have arranged several tour packages at affordable rates this Onam season. Of them, the jungle safari to Munnar is the main attraction. The passengers will be charged Rs 750 for the package. They will be served lunch and evening snacks also. Most of the trips will start from the Kothamangalam and Koothattukulam depots,” said Anish R, an officer with the KSRTC’s budget tourism cell, in Ernakulam.

The operators have also planned a package that provides the passengers an opportunity to have the iconic Aranmula sadya. “We have planned a trip from Aluva that gives tourists an opportunity to have the iconic Aranmula valla sadya this festive season. The trips will be conducted on August 28 and September 16,” said the official.

Besides enjoying a sumptuous sadya, the passengers can visit the Pancha Pandava temples under the pilgrimage tour package. “Our tagline is a pilgrimage through the history of the Mahabharata. The trip will start from Koothatukulam depot. As several inquiries for the trip came from Ernakulam depot, we are planning to start one soon from there as well,” he added.

One-day trips

KSRTC has also planned one-day trips to Gavi, Malakappara, Thenmala-Palaruvi, Vattavada, Wayanad, Chaturangapara, and more for the Onam holidays

KOCHI: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation’s (KSRTC) budget tourism cell has come up with several tour packages from Ernakulam district ahead of the Onam holidays. A jungle safari to Munnar, Aranmula ‘valla sadya’. double-decker bus city ride, etc., are a few from the list. The KSRTC’s jungle safari from Kotahamangalam to Munnar, which was a roaring success, is one of the main highlights of the festive package. “We have arranged several tour packages at affordable rates this Onam season. Of them, the jungle safari to Munnar is the main attraction. The passengers will be charged Rs 750 for the package. They will be served lunch and evening snacks also. Most of the trips will start from the Kothamangalam and Koothattukulam depots,” said Anish R, an officer with the KSRTC’s budget tourism cell, in Ernakulam. The operators have also planned a package that provides the passengers an opportunity to have the iconic Aranmula sadya. “We have planned a trip from Aluva that gives tourists an opportunity to have the iconic Aranmula valla sadya this festive season. The trips will be conducted on August 28 and September 16,” said the official. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Besides enjoying a sumptuous sadya, the passengers can visit the Pancha Pandava temples under the pilgrimage tour package. “Our tagline is a pilgrimage through the history of the Mahabharata. The trip will start from Koothatukulam depot. As several inquiries for the trip came from Ernakulam depot, we are planning to start one soon from there as well,” he added. One-day trips KSRTC has also planned one-day trips to Gavi, Malakappara, Thenmala-Palaruvi, Vattavada, Wayanad, Chaturangapara, and more for the Onam holidays