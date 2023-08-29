Home Cities Kochi

HPCL pumps run dry due to lower supplies from BPCL

Due to the absence of an HPCL refinery within Kerala, the company relies on procuring products from BPCL’s Kochi refineries.

Published: 29th August 2023 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2023 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Hindustan Petroleum, HPCL

A Hindustan Petroleum outlet, image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI :  As Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) faces supply constraints in Kerala, a substantial number of fuel stations operated by the petroleum company in the state are now running dry. Petroleum dealers have raised serious concerns regarding this pressing issue, urging for an immediate resolution.

“In the lead-up to the Onam festivities, fuel shortages have affected more than 50% of the HPCL outlets across the state. HPCL officials are struggling to ensure a consistent supply, pointing to insufficient deliveries from Kochi Refineries (BPCL’s Kochi refinery),” explained Tomy Thomas, president of the All Kerala Federation of Petroleum Traders (AKFPT). 

Due to the absence of an HPCL refinery within Kerala, the company relies on procuring products from BPCL’s Kochi refineries. The AKFPT has escalated the matter by reaching out to the Chief Minister and the Civil Supplies Minister, seeking their intervention.  

