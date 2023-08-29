Home Cities Kochi

Pol-App to ensure security of locked houses in city

After sharing the information through the app, the police will conduct special surveillance in the area where the house is located.

Published: 29th August 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2023 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI : Those planning a trip during Onam holidays can now ensure the safety of their houses easily. The police have introduced a useful feature in the Pol-App for those who are planning a journey with their family after locking their houses for a few days as they can inform the details of their locked house to the police via the app. After sharing the information through the app, the police will conduct special surveillance in the area where the house is located.

After installing the app, the user should click ‘Locked House Information’ facility in the ‘Services’ category. The house will be under police surveillance for a maximum of 14 days. The day of departure, the area where the house is located, the name of house, the name of relatives , and the phone number should be entered in the app, said police.

