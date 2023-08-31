Home Cities Kochi

Changampuzha Park work to begin tomorrow

The forthcoming renovation envisions introducing dynamic seasonal changes and augmenting the infrastructure to accommodate a larger audience.

An artist’s impression of the renovated Changampuzha Park. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Changampuzha Park, a significant hub for art and cultural events within the city, is poised to undergo a substantial transformation. 

Beginning on September 1, the renovation venture, valued at Rs 4 crore, is a joint endeavour between the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML). Former GCDA chairman K Balachandran will inaugurate the project. 

“Nearly, the entire year, art and cultural performances take place at the park. Changampuzha Park is currently maintained by the Changampuzha Cultural Center (CSK). GCDA provides a fixed amount as a grant for maintenance,” said a GCDA official.

The forthcoming renovation envisions introducing dynamic seasonal changes and augmenting the infrastructure to accommodate a larger audience. Recalling the park’s origins, the official said,” Established in 1977 on marshy land acquired by GCDA, the park was envisioned as a means to create more open public spaces. Named after Changampuzha Krishna Pillai, born in Edappally, the park was inaugurated by Achutha Menon, the then Chief Minister of Kerala.” The GCDA estimates an annual maintenance expenditure of Rs 12 lakh for the park.

